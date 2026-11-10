The Southwest Civic Winds Presents AN AMERICAN OVERTURE

Featuring the music of George Gershwin, Robert W. Smith, Gustav Holst, Frank Ticheli, and more!

Come and continue the celebration of our nation’s 250th Anniversary! George Gershwin’s symphonic tone poem, “An American in Paris”, is fast approaching 100 years of age and it is still as vibrant and colorful as ever! The symphonic concert band explores themes depicting fast-paced Parisian city life, as well as the timeless and gorgeous motifs of jazz & romance, all deeply rooted in the blues in Gershwin’s elegant concert hall style. Featuring grand marches, a warm and rich setting of “Shenandoah”, and a chilling yet beautiful arrangement of Holst’s “In the Bleak Midwinter”, the Southwest Civic Winds shines on stage and shares their unique touch of musical magic. Join us!

