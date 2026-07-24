"The Sheep Industry of Territorial New Mexico: Livestock, Land & Dollars" with Author Jon M. Wallace

The Aztec Museum will host the talk "The Sheep Industry of Territorial New Mexico: Livestock, Land & Dollars"

at 6PM on Sunday, August 16th. Aztecmuseum.org has more information.

Please enter through the west gate behind the museum grounds near the Aztec Splash Pad on Park Avenue. No pets allowed during events in the Pioneer Village. Service animals only. Concessions available.

Note: The west gate behind the museum opens at 4:30pm to visit the Pioneer Village and see the new "Unspun Tales: Sheep in San Juan County" exhibit upstairs in the main museum. For info, 505-334-9829 or email joan@aztecmuseum.org.