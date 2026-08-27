The Falls Creek Rock Shelters: Reanalysis, Repatriation, and Reconciliation

Dawn Mulhearn and Mona Charles will be discussing their newly released book that reexamines the significant Basketmaker II site north of Durango.

Discovered in 1937 amid a surge of pothunting in the American Southwest, the Falls Creek Rock Shelters in Durango, Colorado, quickly became one of the most significant archaeological sites in the region. The site's remarkable preservation of perishable materials attracted both amateur and professional archaeologists, culminating in Earl Morris and Robert Burgh's landmark 1954 study on the Eastern Basketmakers.

Bringing together experts in chronometry, rock art, bioarchaeology, and material culture, Mulhearn & Charles' book reexamines the site with fresh perspectives, advanced methodologies, and crucial tribal consultation.