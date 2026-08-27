Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Falls Creek Rock Shelters: Reanalysis, Repatriation, and Reconciliation

The Falls Creek Rock Shelters: Reanalysis, Repatriation, and Reconciliation

Dawn Mulhearn and Mona Charles will be discussing their newly released book that reexamines the significant Basketmaker II site north of Durango.

Discovered in 1937 amid a surge of pothunting in the American Southwest, the Falls Creek Rock Shelters in Durango, Colorado, quickly became one of the most significant archaeological sites in the region. The site's remarkable preservation of perishable materials attracted both amateur and professional archaeologists, culminating in Earl Morris and Robert Burgh's landmark 1954 study on the Eastern Basketmakers.

Bringing together experts in chronometry, rock art, bioarchaeology, and material culture, Mulhearn & Charles' book reexamines the site with fresh perspectives, advanced methodologies, and crucial tribal consultation.

The Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301