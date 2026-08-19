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The Beyond Trafficking: Montrose Annual Gala

The Beyond Trafficking: Montrose Annual Gala

Ready for the most elegant night of the year? ✨

The Beyond Trafficking: Montrose Gala returns! Join us for an exclusive evening of community, glamour, and celebration. Dust off your finest attire and save the date for a truly unforgettable night.

📅August 22, 2026

📍 Montrose Pavilion Event Center

1800 Pavilion Dr, Montrose, CO 81401

Montrose Pavilion Event Center
$100-$5000
06:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Beyond Trafficking
3258645418
info@beyondtrafficking.com
https://www.beyondtrafficking.com/
Montrose Pavilion Event Center
1800 Pavilion Dr
Montrose, Colorado 81401