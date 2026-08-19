The Beyond Trafficking: Montrose Annual Gala
The Beyond Trafficking: Montrose Annual Gala
Ready for the most elegant night of the year? ✨
The Beyond Trafficking: Montrose Gala returns! Join us for an exclusive evening of community, glamour, and celebration. Dust off your finest attire and save the date for a truly unforgettable night.
📅August 22, 2026
📍 Montrose Pavilion Event Center
1800 Pavilion Dr, Montrose, CO 81401
Montrose Pavilion Event Center
$100-$5000
06:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Beyond Trafficking
3258645418
info@beyondtrafficking.com
Montrose Pavilion Event Center
1800 Pavilion DrMontrose, Colorado 81401