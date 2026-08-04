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SUMMER SHOWCASE: ART BY GINNY GETTS AND TERI SHECTER

SUMMER SHOWCASE: ART BY GINNY GETTS AND TERI SHECTER

The art of Ginny Getts and Teri Shecter are featured in the show entitled "Summer Showcase". Please join us for a reception at the Gallery at St Barnabas Church in Cortez, CO, 110 West North Street on August 21 from 5 to 7pm.

Their art can also be viewed from 9 to 12pm on Monday through Thursdays in Gallery in St Barnabas.

Come enjoy some light refreshments as you take time to meet the artists and view their recent work. Both artists paint with oils, watercolors and a variety of media to create images from nature and their surroundings.

Bring friends, family and share to others who love supporting the arts!

The Gallery in St Barnabas Church
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

St Barnabas Art Committee
9705602767
barbaragrist@gmail.com
The Gallery in St Barnabas Church
110 W. North Street
Cortez, Colorado 81321
9705657865
office@stbarnabascortez.org