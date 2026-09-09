Spanish Conversation Hour at Sunnyside Library
Spanish Conversation Hour at Sunnyside Library
Thursday, October 8, 5:30 pm: Spanish Conversation Hour. A casual gathering to develop Spanish conversational skills. All levels of ability are welcome. This group meets the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month.
Sunnyside Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
alicia@swlplibrarydistrict.org
Sunnyside Library
75 County Road 218Durango, Colorado 81303
(970) 425-5610 ext. 2
sspatron@swlplibrarydistrict.org