Space Cowboy X Future Town

The Dancing Spirit Center for the Arts in Ignacio invites the public to the grand opening of "Space Cowboy" from 1 to 5PM on Saturday, September 5th.

The immersive fiber art installation explores curiosity, creativity, and the belief that where you begin doesn’t determine how far you can go.

Spacecowboycolorado.com has more information.

Come explore what kind of future we want to build together, all while honoring the past that has gotten us here.

Presented by the Ignacio Creative District in partnership with Colorado Creative Industries, History Colorado, SWCO Humanities Round Table, and Colorado’s Scenic and Historic Byways.

The exhibit runs through September.