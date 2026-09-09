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Southwest Colorado Gives Day

Southwest Colorado Gives Day

The annual Southwest Colorado Gives Day takes place on Tuesday, December 8th. Donations go to non profit organizations across Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan County.
Details are at swcogives.org.

You can easily find your neighborhood nonprofits to support at swcogives.org.

This is also a great way to learn about the nonprofits working in your community that you may not be aware of.

SWCOGIVES.org
Donation
12:00 AM - 11:59 AM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado
970-375-5807
rachel@swcommunityfoundation.org
www.swcommunityfoundation.org

Artist Group Info

kim@swcommunityfoundation.org
Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado
SWCOGIVES.org
https://www.coloradogives.org/community/Swcogives