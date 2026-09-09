The annual Southwest Colorado Gives Day takes place on Tuesday, December 8th. Donations go to non profit organizations across Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan County.

Details are at swcogives.org.

You can easily find your neighborhood nonprofits to support at swcogives.org.

This is also a great way to learn about the nonprofits working in your community that you may not be aware of.