The Mancos Library presents a screening of "No Country for Mothers" at 6PM on Friday, September 25th. A discussion will follow.

Mancoslibrary.org has more information.

The American Motherhood Tour takes place across all 50 states to spark local action for paid leave and affordable child care.

View the Trailer here: https://youtu.be/fNTiJMxLJUc?si=JHSOa5Y8UEnsddjO

