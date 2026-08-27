Screening of No Country for Mothers
Screening of No Country for Mothers
The Mancos Library presents a screening of "No Country for Mothers" at 6PM on Friday, September 25th. A discussion will follow.
Mancoslibrary.org has more information.
The American Motherhood Tour takes place across all 50 states to spark local action for paid leave and affordable child care.
View the Trailer here: https://youtu.be/fNTiJMxLJUc?si=JHSOa5Y8UEnsddjO
Mancos Public Library
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mancos Public Library
(970) 533-7600
sdunn@mancoslibrary.org
Artist Group Info
Mark Stevens
mkirk@mancoslibrary.org
Mancos Public Library
211 West First StreetMancos, Colorado 81328
(970) 533-7600
contact@mancosfriends.org