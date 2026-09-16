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San Juan Symphony Presents: THE PLANETS & BEYOND

San Juan Symphony Presents: THE PLANETS & BEYOND

Fasten your seatbelts for a concert of epic proportions! American composer John Adams slings the orchestra into high gear with his brilliant Short Ride in a Fast Machine, which propels us into Gustav Holst’s The Planets – a grand tour of the solar system. From Jupiter the Bringer of Jollity to Mars the Warrior and the wonderfully abstract Neptune, the music depicts Holst’s unique interpretations of each larger-than-life astrological character. Maestro Heuser and the San Juan Symphony will be joined by members of the SJS Chamber Singers and the Durango Women’s Chorus for this impactful musical experience. Our audiences will also be introduced to Mélanie Bonis, a rarely performed French avante-garde composer whose life and music are brimming with energy and drama. Her evocative tone poem, Le Songe de Cléopatre, is part of the huge orchestral triptych Trois Femmes de légende. Expect to be awash in incredible harmonies and the richness of this unusually massive orchestra.

Henderson Fine Arts Hall at San Juan College
Adult $35, Student $10, Senior 65+ $28
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Juan Symphony
9703829753
sanjuansymphony@musician.org
www.sanjuansymphony.org
Henderson Fine Arts Hall at San Juan College
4601 College Blvd.
Farmington, New Mexico 87401