San Juan Symphony Presents: THE PLANETS & BEYOND

The San Juan Symphony will perform "THE PLANETS & BEYOND," -

at 7:30PM on Saturday, October 3rd at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College...

and at 3PM on Sunday (10/4) at the Henderson Performance Hall in Farmington.

The concerts will feature selections from Holst, John Adams and more.

Details and tickets are at sanjuansymphony.org.

American composer John Adams slings the orchestra into high gear with his brilliant Short Ride in a Fast Machine, which propels us into Gustav Holst’s The Planets – a grand tour of the solar system. Maestro Heuser and the San Juan Symphony will be joined by members of the SJS Chamber Singers and the Durango Women’s Chorus for this impactful musical experience.

Come early for Maestro Heuser's Pre-Concert talk at 6:30, and stay for a reception in the lobby following the performance.