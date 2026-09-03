San Juan College Symphonic Band, Fall Semester Concert
San Juan College Symphonic Band, Fall Semester Concert
The San Juan College Symphonic Band, Fall Semester Concert takes place at 7PM on Thursday, November 19th at the Henderson Performance Hall in Farmington.
under the direction of Ashlie Gold.
Henderson Fine Arts Center, San Juan College
$8-$10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Henderson Fine Arts Center, San Juan College
4601 College BlvdFarmington, New Mexico 87402