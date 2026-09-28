(RE-SCHEDULED DATE) Weaving a Partnership: The Cedar Mesa Perishables Project

The Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College will host "Weaving a Partnership: The Cedar Mesa Perishables Project" at 6PM on Tuesday, October 13th. The event features a presentation by a Zuni Fiber Artist and a documentary film screening.

Since 2011, the project has engaged the expertise of Pueblo fiber artists in its documentation of some 4,000 ancient textiles, baskets, wooden implements, and other organic cultural items excavated from dry caves in the greater Cedar Mesa region of southeastern Utah.

In this presentation, anthropologist, textile consultant, and project director Dr. Laurie Webster, together with Zuni fiber artist and team member Christopher Lewis (member of the Badger Clan and a child of the Corn Clan), will trace the project’s collaborative path and discuss how this approach has enriched archaeological understanding of ancestral Pueblo perishable technologies while also advocating for the preservation and revitalization of the Pueblo fiber arts.

The presentation will also include a screening of Languages of the Landscape: The Cedar Mesa Perishables Project, a 30-minute documentary produced by Cloudy Ridge Productions.