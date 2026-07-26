Prostate Cancer Support Group Zoom Meeting
Prostate Cancer Support Group Zoom Meeting
The Man2Man Prostate Cancer Support Group of Durango will meet at 7PM on Tuesday, August 4th via Zoom. More information and a Zoom invitation are available by email: prostategroupdurango@gmail.com
The group consists of survivors of prostate cancer and men who have been diagnosed with prostate issues including BPH and cancer. Participants discuss experiences with resources, diagnosis, and treatments for the disease. Anyone is welcome.
Prostate Cancer Support Group Zoom Mtg
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Prostate Support Group Durango
prostategroupdurango@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
prostategroupdro@gmail.com
Prostate Cancer Support Group Zoom Mtg
n/aDurango, Colorado
prostategroupdurango@gmail.com