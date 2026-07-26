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Prostate Cancer Support Group Zoom Meeting

Prostate Cancer Support Group Zoom Meeting

The Man2Man Prostate Cancer Support Group of Durango will meet at 7PM on Tuesday, August 4th via Zoom. More information and a Zoom invitation are available by email: prostategroupdurango@gmail.com

The group consists of survivors of prostate cancer and men who have been diagnosed with prostate issues including BPH and cancer. Participants discuss experiences with resources, diagnosis, and treatments for the disease. Anyone is welcome.

Prostate Cancer Support Group Zoom Mtg
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Prostate Support Group Durango
prostategroupdurango@gmail.com
ProstateGroupDurango.com

Artist Group Info

prostategroupdro@gmail.com
Prostate Cancer Support Group Zoom Mtg
n/a
Durango, Colorado
prostategroupdurango@gmail.com
prostategroupdurango.com