Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Preserving the Harvest: An Overview of Food Preservation Methods

Preserving the Harvest: An Overview of Food Preservation Methods

The Sunnyside Library will host "Preserving the Harvest: An Overview of Food Preservation Methods" at 5:30 on Tuesday, September 1st.

This beginner-friendly class will introduce common methods such as canning, freezing, dehydrating, and fermentation. Whether you're looking to stretch your grocery budget, reduce food waste, or preserve your garden harvest, you'll leave with knowledge to help you decide which method best fits your goals, time and resources. (Note: class not intended to provide the “how”, only the “what”).

Sunnyside Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Sunnyside Library
75 County Road 218
Durango, Colorado 81303
(970) 425-5610 ext. 2
sspatron@swlplibrarydistrict.org
https://swlplibrarydistrict.org