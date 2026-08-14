The Sunnyside Library will host "Preserving the Harvest: An Overview of Food Preservation Methods" at 5:30 on Tuesday, September 1st.

This beginner-friendly class will introduce common methods such as canning, freezing, dehydrating, and fermentation. Whether you're looking to stretch your grocery budget, reduce food waste, or preserve your garden harvest, you'll leave with knowledge to help you decide which method best fits your goals, time and resources. (Note: class not intended to provide the “how”, only the “what”).