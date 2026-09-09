Power Supply Town Hall
Power Supply Town Hall
La Plata Electric will host a Power Supply Town Hall on Monday, September 14th, from 5:30 to 7PM at its Durango headquarters, offering members an opportunity to learn more about future power supply options, ask questions, and provide input to the Board of Directors in advance of power supply decisions. More information and a Zoom link is available at lpea.coop.
The event will include remarks from Board President Nicole Pitcher, and presentations from LPEA CEO Chris Hansen and Chief Operating Officer Dan Harms, followed by a dedicated question-and-answer session with members. Members may attend in person or participate virtually via Zoom. Members are encouraged to RSVP either way via the links provided on LPEA’s website.
La Plata Electric Association
FREE
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
Artist Group Info
sknight@lpea.coop
La Plata Electric Association
45 Stewart StDurango, Colorado 81303
memberservices@lpea.coop