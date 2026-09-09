La Plata Electric will host a Power Supply Town Hall on Monday, September 14th, from 5:30 to 7PM at its Durango headquarters, offering members an opportunity to learn more about future power supply options, ask questions, and provide input to the Board of Directors in advance of power supply decisions. More information and a Zoom link is available at lpea.coop.

The event will include remarks from Board President Nicole Pitcher, and presentations from LPEA CEO Chris Hansen and Chief Operating Officer Dan Harms, followed by a dedicated question-and-answer session with members. Members may attend in person or participate virtually via Zoom. Members are encouraged to RSVP either way via the links provided on LPEA’s website.