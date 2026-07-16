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Peggy Cloy - Remembrance Series - Art Exhibit

Peggy Cloy - Remembrance Series - Art Exhibit

Peggy Cloy's first solo exhibit since departing from Willowtail Springs. New work from this lifelong artist.

Turquoise Raven Art Gallery
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 06:00 PM

Event Supported By

Turquoise Raven Art Gallery
9705293597
turquoiseravenart@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Peggy Cloy
https://peggycloy.com/vitae/
Turquoise Raven Art Gallery
104 East Main Street
Cortez, Colorado 81321
9705293597
turquoiseravenart@gmail.com
www.turquoiseravenartgallery.com