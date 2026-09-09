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Paint Pagosa Autumn Plein Air Festival

Paint Pagosa Autumn Plein Air Festival

The 2nd Annual Paint Pagosa Autumn Plein Air Festival takes place September 21st through 24th, culminating on Thursday with a reception at Two Old Crows from 5:30 to 7pm. More information is at paintpagosa.com.

From Monday 9/21 through Wednesday 9/23 local and regional artists can be found working at their easels in and around downtown, and outlying areas such as Williams Creek Reservoir, West Fork Road, along the San Juan river, or maybe up on Wolf Creek Pass.

Free and open to the public.
The show then moves to a month-long display on the Art Wall at the Pagosa Springs Medical Center, starting October 1st.

Two Old Crows
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Paint Pagosa!
303-249-8621
lisegneer@gmail.com
Paintpagosa.com

Artist Group Info

Elizabeth Neer
lisegneer@gmail.com
elizabethneerfineart.com
Two Old Crows
468 Lewis Street
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
970-264-0800
twooldcrowsps@gmail.com
Paintpagosa.com