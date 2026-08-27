Ouray Mountain Trail Run

13-mile trail run around the perimeter of Ouray. With approx 4000 ft of total elevation gain, runners will run past the dinosaur tracks, across the box canyon, past the ice park & via feratta, up into the amphitheater, and past the Cascade Canyon Falls to finish up in historic Fellin Park.

This is a fundraiser for the Ouray School, hosted by the school's parent and teacher organization, PATT, and the high school Outdoor Education Class. We support teachers by providing funding for activities that get students out of the classroom and into the wider world.

Top-3 male and female finishers receive a certificate for a free pair of Hokas AND every participant receives half-price entry to the City of Ouray Hot Springs Pool.