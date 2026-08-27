Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ouray Mountain Trail Run

Ouray Mountain Trail Run

13-mile trail run around the perimeter of Ouray. With approx 4000 ft of total elevation gain, runners will run past the dinosaur tracks, across the box canyon, past the ice park & via feratta, up into the amphitheater, and past the Cascade Canyon Falls to finish up in historic Fellin Park.

This is a fundraiser for the Ouray School, hosted by the school's parent and teacher organization, PATT, and the high school Outdoor Education Class. We support teachers by providing funding for activities that get students out of the classroom and into the wider world.

Top-3 male and female finishers receive a certificate for a free pair of Hokas AND every participant receives half-price entry to the City of Ouray Hot Springs Pool.

Fellin Park
$90
07:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ouray School District R-1
970-325-3053
ouraymountaintrailrun@gmail.com
https://ouraymountaintrailrun.godaddysites.com/
Fellin Park
1001 US-550
Ouray, Colorado 81427
970-325-3053
ouraymountaintrailrun@gmail.com
https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=130351