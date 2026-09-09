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Original Thinkers

Original Thinkers

The Original Thinkers festival of film, ideas, art, performance, and conversation takes place in Telluride from October 1st through 4th. Details and tickets are at originalthinkers.com.

Founded by filmmaker and curator David Holbrooke, the festival brings together an eclectic mix of documentary films, speakers, artists, writers, performers, and audiences. Original Thinkers believes that great storytelling can change the way we see ourselves, our communities, and the world around us. This year OT is collaborating with Warm Cookies of the Revolution, the world’s first, and likely only, Civics Health Club. Known for bringing humor, creativity, music, art, and unconventional civic engagement into the conversation, Warm Cookies is helping program this year’s festival and bringing a collection of artists, activists, and creative thinkers to Telluride.

Town of Telluride
$200
05:00 PM - 02:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Original Thinkers
(917) 853-4725‬
david@originalthinkers.com
https://www.originalthinkers.com/ot-2026

Artist Group Info

Warm Cookies of the Revolution
molina@warmcookiesoftherevolution.org
https://warmcookiesoftherevolution.org/
Town of Telluride
1199 Bayfield Parkway
Bayfield, Colorado 81122