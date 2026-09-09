The Original Thinkers festival of film, ideas, art, performance, and conversation takes place in Telluride from October 1st through 4th. Details and tickets are at originalthinkers.com.

Founded by filmmaker and curator David Holbrooke, the festival brings together an eclectic mix of documentary films, speakers, artists, writers, performers, and audiences. Original Thinkers believes that great storytelling can change the way we see ourselves, our communities, and the world around us. This year OT is collaborating with Warm Cookies of the Revolution, the world’s first, and likely only, Civics Health Club. Known for bringing humor, creativity, music, art, and unconventional civic engagement into the conversation, Warm Cookies is helping program this year’s festival and bringing a collection of artists, activists, and creative thinkers to Telluride.