Night Sky Program - Chimney Rock Interpretive Association

Chimney Rock Interpretive Association will host a Night Sky Program, focusing on the Ancient Puebloans who once lived here. The event takes place at 8PM on Saturday. Chimneyrockco.org has more information and tickets.

along with interactive talks about the life cycle of a star, categories of galaxies, and other relevant topics.

Dates: August 15

Time: 8:00pm

Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)

Location: Chimney Rock National Monument

Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

CRIA Office: 970-731-7133

Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777

