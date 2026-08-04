Night Sky Program - Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
Night Sky Program - Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association will host a Night Sky Program, focusing on the Ancient Puebloans who once lived here. The event takes place at 8PM on Saturday. Chimneyrockco.org has more information and tickets.
along with interactive talks about the life cycle of a star, categories of galaxies, and other relevant topics.
Dates: August 15
Time: 8:00pm
Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)
Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777
Chimney Rock National Monument
10/20
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock National Monument
3179 CO-151Chimney Rock, Colorado 81121
970-883-2455