Newcomers & Neighbors
Newcomers & Neighbors
Whether you've lived in Bayfield 120 days or 120 years, we want you to feel welcome in the heart of the Pine River Valley! Newcomers and neighbors alike, please join us for quarterly meetups that encourage new and less new neighbors to get to know one another and get involved in our community! This event is co-hosted by Bayfield Heritage Days and Pine River Library.
Pine River Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org