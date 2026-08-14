The Durango Arts Center will host Nature’s Tapestry in Plein Air, a juried exhibit by the Plein Air Painters of the Four Corners, from August 21 – October 10, 2026.

The grand opening celebration is 5-7 pm, Friday, August 21, with food, the Art Bar, a meet-and-greet with the artists, and awards presented by juror Veryl Goodnight. More information is online at durangoarts.org. The Barbara Conrad Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 pm.