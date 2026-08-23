Native REZ-olution Youth Concert XVI

As part of the 104th Annual Southern Ute Tribal Fair & Powwow, the Native Rez-olution Youth Concert will take place from 4 to 11PM at the Sky Ute Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 12th. Featuring a variety of bands from Colorado and New Mexico.

This is a Free, All Ages Show.

This event will be filmed by the KSUT Tribal Media Center.

DEAD PIONEERS (Punk) Denver, CO; TREATY (Hardcore) Shiprock, NM; INFERNO ANTICHRIST (Death Metal) San Felipe, NM; SACRED BLOOD (Heavy Metal) Gallup, NM; LECTRICIDE (Metallica Tribute Band), Albuquerque, NM; THE SOVEREIGN (Punk) Fort Thompson, SD; SEEING LIONS SEAMLESSLY (New Wave Emo) Kirtand, NM, with Guest MC DEXTER DALE (Educator/Artist/Vocalist of Hellthrone). Concert will begin at 4 p.m., at the Sky Ute Fairgrounds in Ignacio, CO. No Drugs/Alcohol!

PUBLIC NOTICE: This event will be filmed by KSUT Tribal Media Center. Brought to you by the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, the Southern Ute Cultural Preservation Dept., Sky Ute Fairgrounds, and KSUT Tribal Media Center. More info can be found online at www.facebook.com/NativeREZolution