Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield
Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield
Join us in Bloomfield for Music in the Park as "The Zia Chicks' return, Food will be provided by "Forked Food"
Also..... the Bloomfield Farmers Market will be displaying their stock of veggies and hand made products.
Vereda de Rio San Juan
FREE
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
City of Bloomfield Parks and Recreation
505-632-6300
msaiz@bloomfieldnm.gov
Artist Group Info
Zia Chicks
mlovato@bloomfieldnm.gov
Vereda de Rio San Juan
860 S. First StreetBloomfield, New Mexico 87413
5056326300
mlovato@bloomfieldnm.gov