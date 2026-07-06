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Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield

Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield

Join us in Bloomfield for Music in the Park as "The Zia Chicks' return, Food will be provided by "Forked Food"

Also..... the Bloomfield Farmers Market will be displaying their stock of veggies and hand made products.

Vereda de Rio San Juan
FREE
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

City of Bloomfield Parks and Recreation
505-632-6300
msaiz@bloomfieldnm.gov
www.bloomfieldnm.gov

Artist Group Info

Zia Chicks
mlovato@bloomfieldnm.gov
City of Bloomfield Parks and Recreation
Vereda de Rio San Juan
860 S. First Street
Bloomfield, New Mexico 87413
5056326300
mlovato@bloomfieldnm.gov