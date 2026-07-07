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Music at the Museum Featuring Zia Chicks

Music at the Museum Featuring Zia Chicks

Back by popular demand - the Zia Chicks! We're excited to welcome Cecilia Taulbee-Leaming & Monica Leaming back to the Event Shed in the Aztec Pioneer Village. The beloved Farmington-based duo play a mix of contemporary, classic rock, and folk as well as original songs. Perfect music for a September evening!

Concerts are FREE and open to the public. Please enter through west gate near the Splash Pad on Park Avenue. No pets are allowed during events in the Pioneer Village for the safety and enjoyment of guests and musicians. Service animals only. Concessions available. Donations welcome. The covered shelter has seating for about 150. Bring your own cushions for comfort or a camp chair.

For info, 505-334-9829.

Concerts are supported by a designated grant for the Northwest New Mexico Council. Our thanks to ALL of the Aztec Museum's 2026 Sponsors!

Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village
125 N Main Avenue
Aztec, New Mexico 87410
(505) 334-9829
amuseum@aztecmuseum.org