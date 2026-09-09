LPEA at the Durango Farmer's Market
LPEA at the Durango Farmer's Market
Stop by the LPEA booth at the Durango Farmer's Market and find out what's possible for your home.
Energy Management Specialists can help with:
* Electric vehicles
* Solar
* Heat pumps and cooling upgrades
* Heat pump water heaters
* Battery storage
* Weatherization
* Induction cooking
* LPEA rates and programs that reward shifting when you use energy
Whether you're just starting to explore or ready to take the next step, we've got you!
Downtown Durango Main Avenue
FREE
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
Downtown Durango Main Avenue