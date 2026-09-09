Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LPEA at the Durango Farmer's Market

LPEA at the Durango Farmer's Market

Stop by the LPEA booth at the Durango Farmer's Market and find out what's possible for your home.
Energy Management Specialists can help with:
* Electric vehicles
* Solar
* Heat pumps and cooling upgrades
* Heat pump water heaters
* Battery storage
* Weatherization
* Induction cooking
* LPEA rates and programs that reward shifting when you use energy
Whether you're just starting to explore or ready to take the next step, we've got you!

Downtown Durango Main Avenue
FREE
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
lpea.coop
Downtown Durango Main Avenue