LPEA at the Durango Farmer's Market

Stop by the LPEA booth at the Durango Farmer's Market and find out what's possible for your home.

Energy Management Specialists can help with:

* Electric vehicles

* Solar

* Heat pumps and cooling upgrades

* Heat pump water heaters

* Battery storage

* Weatherization

* Induction cooking

* LPEA rates and programs that reward shifting when you use energy

Whether you're just starting to explore or ready to take the next step, we've got you!