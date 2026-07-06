The Animas Valley Grange will host the photographic presentation, "Looking Back at La Plata County & the Animas Valley in 1876" on Monday, July 20th. The event starts with refreshments at 6:15.

By Ruth E. Lambert, a local archaeologist and historian. Using historic and current day photos.

The Animas Valley Grange Hall, 7271 County Road 203. The program is free and open to the public. For further information, please contact Marie at 970-382-1217.

