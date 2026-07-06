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Looking Back at La Plata County & the Animas Valley in 1876

Looking Back at La Plata County & the Animas Valley in 1876

The Animas Valley Grange will host the photographic presentation, "Looking Back at La Plata County & the Animas Valley in 1876" on Monday, July 20th. The event starts with refreshments at 6:15.

By Ruth E. Lambert, a local archaeologist and historian. Using historic and current day photos.

The Animas Valley Grange Hall, 7271 County Road 203. The program is free and open to the public. For further information, please contact Marie at 970-382-1217.

Animas Valley Grange
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Animas Valley Grange
https://www.facebook.com/animasvalleygrange/
Animas Valley Grange
7271 CR 203
Durango , Colorado 81301
deborah.paulson@gmail.com