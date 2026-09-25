LIZ LONGLEY BRINGS HER “STOP-YOU-IN-YOUR-TRACKS” VOICE TO THE BACKSTAGE PASS CONCERT SERIES
LIZ LONGLEY BRINGS HER “STOP-YOU-IN-YOUR-TRACKS” VOICE TO THE BACKSTAGE PASS CONCERT SERIES
Some voices do more than fill a room—they stop time. Nashville singer-songwriter Liz Longley brings her deeply emotional blend of folk, pop and Americana to the intimate Community Concert Hall's Backstage Pass setting on September 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
$38
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
970-247-7657
durangoconcerts@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Liz Longley
denise@hideawaymarketing.com
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim DriveDurango, Colorado 81301
(970) 385-6820
info@musicinthemountains.com