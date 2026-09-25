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LIZ LONGLEY BRINGS HER “STOP-YOU-IN-YOUR-TRACKS” VOICE TO THE BACKSTAGE PASS CONCERT SERIES

LIZ LONGLEY BRINGS HER “STOP-YOU-IN-YOUR-TRACKS” VOICE TO THE BACKSTAGE PASS CONCERT SERIES

Some voices do more than fill a room—they stop time. Nashville singer-songwriter Liz Longley brings her deeply emotional blend of folk, pop and Americana to the intimate Community Concert Hall's Backstage Pass setting on September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
$38
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
970-247-7657
durangoconcerts@gmail.com
http://www.durangoconcerts.com

Artist Group Info

Liz Longley
denise@hideawaymarketing.com
Hideaway Arts Marketing, LLC
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 385-6820
info@musicinthemountains.com