Live Painting Demonstration
Live Painting Demonstration
Join us at Blue Rain Gallery for a live artist demonstration with Tony De Luz on Saturday, August 8th from 10am to 1pm, happening alongside Durango Farmers Market Second Saturdays on Main Ave. Stop by to watch Tony at work and gain a behind-the-scenes look at his richly detailed realist paintings, inspired by the American Southwest and the enduring spirit of Route 66.
Blue Rain Gallery
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Blue Rain Gallery
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com
Artist Group Info
Tony De Luz
Blue Rain Gallery
934 Main Ave, Unit BDurango, Colorado 81301
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com