Live Music at Durango Hot Springs!
Live Music at Durango Hot Springs!
Enjoy live music in the comfort of a natural geo-thermal mineral pool. Durango Hot springs has over 32 pools, including two cold plunges and a resort style swimming pool. Local musicians from the southwest deliver great shows every Tuesday and Thursday. Take in the mountain views and soak it all in!
Durango Hot Springs Resort & Spa
$49-$59
Every week through Nov 03, 2026.
Tuesday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Tuesday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Durango Hot Springs Resort
Durango Hot Springs Resort & Spa
6475 County Road 203Durango, Colorado 81301
970-247-0111
info@dhsresort.com