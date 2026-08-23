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Live Music at Durango Hot Springs!

Live Music at Durango Hot Springs!

Enjoy live music in the comfort of a natural geo-thermal mineral pool. Durango Hot springs has over 32 pools, including two cold plunges and a resort style swimming pool. Local musicians from the southwest deliver great shows every Tuesday and Thursday. Take in the mountain views and soak it all in!

Durango Hot Springs Resort & Spa
$49-$59
Every week through Nov 03, 2026.
Tuesday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Hot Springs Resort
https://durangohotspringsresortandspa.com/events/
Durango Hot Springs Resort & Spa
6475 County Road 203
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-247-0111
info@dhsresort.com
durangohotspringsresortandspa.com/events/