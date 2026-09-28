Kirtan Chanting with GaiaShakti
Kirtan Chanting with GaiaShakti
Join us for a heartfelt and relaxing evening of Kirtan or Sanskrit chanting. You will leave feeling refreshed and renewed and with a more positive perspective on your life. All levels of experience welcome. Free to the public. For more information, text Anna (970) 382- 8182
Pause Yoga Studio
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The GaiaShakti Kirtan Band
9703828182
anna@executivesavvyinc.com
Artist Group Info
The GaiaShakti Kirtan Band
anna@executivesavvyinc.com
Pause Yoga Studio
1970 East Third Ave, Suite 111Durango, Colorado 81301
9703828182
anna@executivesavvyinc.com