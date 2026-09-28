Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kirtan Chanting with GaiaShakti

Kirtan Chanting with GaiaShakti

Join us for a heartfelt and relaxing evening of Kirtan or Sanskrit chanting. You will leave feeling refreshed and renewed and with a more positive perspective on your life. All levels of experience welcome. Free to the public. For more information, text Anna (970) 382- 8182

Unitarian Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The GaiaShakti Kirtan Band
9703828182
anna@executivesavvyinc.com

Artist Group Info

The GaiaShakti Kirtan Band
anna@executivesavvyinc.com
Unitarian Church
419 San Juan Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301
9703828182
anna@executivesavvyinc.com