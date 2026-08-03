The inaugural Kirk James Music Celebration, takes place from 2 until 7 pm, on Sunday, August 16th, at Ska Brewing. The event is a program of the Durango Arts Center to benefit KSUT Public Radio and Stillwater Music. Featuring live music from Bad Habit, The Great Divide, High Altitude Blues, and headliner Levi Platero, plus a silent auction and refreshments. Tickets and auction bidding are online at durangoarts.org.