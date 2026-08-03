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Kirk James Music Celebration

Kirk James Music Celebration

The inaugural Kirk James Music Celebration, takes place from 2 until 7 pm, on Sunday, August 16th, at Ska Brewing. The event is a program of the Durango Arts Center to benefit KSUT Public Radio and Stillwater Music. Featuring live music from Bad Habit, The Great Divide, High Altitude Blues, and headliner Levi Platero, plus a silent auction and refreshments. Tickets and auction bidding are online at durangoarts.org.

SKA Brewing World Headquarters
$25
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
http://www.durangoarts.org

Artist Group Info

beth@durangoarts.org
SKA Brewing World Headquarters
225 Girard St
Durango, Colorado 81303
970-247-5792
dave@skabrewing.com
Skabrewing.com