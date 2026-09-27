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Kick off to Thinking Like Water docuseries

Kick off to Thinking Like Water docuseries

The Liberty Theatre in Pagosa Springs will host the first of the five-part "Thinking Like Water" docuseries on Thursday, October 8th. Doors open at 6:30. The event will also include a second screening of “Reviving Our River-The Pagosa Gateway Project.” Details are at sanjuanheadwaters.org and tickets are available at pagosamovies.com.

"Willing to Try Things," follows “water wizard” Bill Zeedyk and his collaborators as they transform degraded watersheds into resilient ecosystems by working with nature. The event will open with a highly-demanded second screening of “Reviving Our River-The Pagosa Gateway Project” by Christi Bode of Moxiecran Media. The screening of the five films is sponsored by the Upper San Juan Watershed Enhancement Partnership, San Juan Mountains Association, Audubon Rockies, Confluence Collective, the Biophilia Foundation, and Chama Peak Land Alliance. 

Liberty Theater, Pagosa Springs
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Liberty Theater, Pagosa Springs
418 Pagosa St
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147