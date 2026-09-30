Judy Collins
Judy Collins
An amazing performer and legendary singer-songwriter thrills audiences worldwide with her unique blend of interpretative folk songs and contemporary themes. Inspiring audiences for over 50 years with her sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism.
Community Concert Hall at FLC
$35, $45, $55, $65
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
970-247-7657
durangoconcerts@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
denise@hideawaymarketing.com
Community Concert Hall at FLC
1000 Rim Dr.Durango, Colorado 81301