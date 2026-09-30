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Judy Collins

Judy Collins

An amazing performer and legendary singer-songwriter thrills audiences worldwide with her unique blend of interpretative folk songs and contemporary themes. Inspiring audiences for over 50 years with her sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism.

Community Concert Hall at FLC
$35, $45, $55, $65
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
970-247-7657
durangoconcerts@gmail.com
http://www.durangoconcerts.com

Artist Group Info

denise@hideawaymarketing.com
Hideaway Marketing Agency
Community Concert Hall at FLC
1000 Rim Dr.
Durango, Colorado 81301