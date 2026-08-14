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John Cross and the New Relics "Good Time Rock N Roll Band" at Four Corners Motorcycle Rally Friday 9.4.26

John Cross and the New Relics "Good Time Rock N Roll Band" at Four Corners Motorcycle Rally Friday 9.4.26

John Cross and the New Relics at Four Corners Motorcycle Rally Friday 9.4.26

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally La Plata County Fairgrounds
$15 - $100
06:15 PM - 07:45 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally
marketing@fourcornersmotorcyclerally.com
https://fourcornersmotorcyclerally.com/

Artist Group Info

John Cross and the New Relics
jcandnewrelics@gmail.com
Four Corners Motorcycle Rally La Plata County Fairgrounds
2500 Main Ave.
Durango, Colorado 81303