International Survivor of Suicide Loss Day Gathering- Durango

An International Survivor of Suicide Loss Day Gathering takes place at the Durango community recreation center

at 11AM on Saturday, November 21st. Lpcsuicideprevention.com has more information.

The program will include stories from people with lived experience, self care and reflection activities, lunch and moments to connect with other survivors and their support people.

This annual event creates an important space to connect and learn of other support opportunities in the community. Please reach out with any questions. Registration is requested to connect with additional details before the event. https://durango-colorado.isosld.afsp.org/

Hosted and led by: The Grief Center of Southwest Colorado, The Cody Project and The La Plata County Suicide Prevention Collaborative's Postvention and Bereavement Workgroup. https://www.lpcsuicideprevention.com/

If you or someone you know is considering suicide call/text "988" the 988 Lifeline.