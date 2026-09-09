Indivisible Durango General Meeting
Indivisible Durango General Meeting
The "Democracy Under Siege" documentary film will screen at the Durango Public Library at 3PM on Saturday, September 19th, followed by an audience discussion.
This free event will include refreshments.
democracyundersiegedoc.org has more information.
Durango Public Library (ROOM 1)
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Indivisible Durango
5407485374
indivisibledurango@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
contextarch@yahoo.com
Durango Public Library (ROOM 1)
1900 E 3rd AveDurango, Colorado 81301