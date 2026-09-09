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Indivisible Durango General Meeting

Indivisible Durango General Meeting

The "Democracy Under Siege" documentary film will screen at the Durango Public Library at 3PM on Saturday, September 19th, followed by an audience discussion.
This free event will include refreshments.

democracyundersiegedoc.org has more information.

Durango Public Library (ROOM 1)
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Indivisible Durango
5407485374
indivisibledurango@gmail.com
indivisibledurango.org

Artist Group Info

contextarch@yahoo.com
Durango Public Library (ROOM 1)
1900 E 3rd Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301