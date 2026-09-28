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Important Voting Dates

Important Voting Dates

The League of Women Voters reminds the public of the following important voting dates:

Friday, October 2nd: Ballots will be mailed out to all registered voters.
Online registration updates are available through Monday, October 26th at govotecolorado.gov.

Monday, October 19th: Polling places and drop boxes open.

Ballots should NOT be mailed after Monday, October 26th:

Tuesday, November 3rd: Election Day. You may still register to vote in person, or drop your ballot off in a drop box by the 7PM deadline.

More information is at laplatacountyclerk.org and at lwvlaplata.org

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06:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Nov 03, 2026.

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of La Plata County
www.lwvlaplata.org
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