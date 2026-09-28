Important Voting Dates
Important Voting Dates
The League of Women Voters reminds the public of the following important voting dates:
Friday, October 2nd: Ballots will be mailed out to all registered voters.
Online registration updates are available through Monday, October 26th at govotecolorado.gov.
Monday, October 19th: Polling places and drop boxes open.
Ballots should NOT be mailed after Monday, October 26th:
Tuesday, November 3rd: Election Day. You may still register to vote in person, or drop your ballot off in a drop box by the 7PM deadline.
More information is at laplatacountyclerk.org and at lwvlaplata.org
NA
06:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Nov 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of La Plata County
NA