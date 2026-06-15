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Imagined Futures: An Artist Talk with Tyrrell Tapaha

Imagined Futures: An Artist Talk with Tyrrell Tapaha

The Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College presents an artist talk with Diné weaver, fiber artist, and sixth-generation sheepherder, Tyrrell Tapaha, who is featured in the current exhibition Constellations of Place. The event takes place at 6PM on Wednesday, October 21st.

Raised in the Carrizo Mountains of northeastern Arizona, Tyrrell’s work encapsulates the intergenerational agro-pastoral living handed down to them through their grandfather, great-grandmother, and other relatives willing to teach. Working as a sheepherder, Tyrrell’s practice begins with the raising of sheep and finishes on the loom.
Their textiles, installations, and mixed-media work are intimately interwoven with their feelings and memories, illuminating the complexity of their lived experience, the rich history of their Diné community, and imagined futures.
Tyrrell Tapaha is a featured artist in Constellations of Place, an exhibition made possible with generous support from the Belonging Colorado initiative of The Denver Foundation and the Greater Good Science Center and is in partnership with the America 250-Colorado 150 Southwest regional “Power of Place” project.

Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College
247-7456
http://swcenter.fortlewis.edu

Artist Group Info

Tyrrell Tapaha
https://www.instagram.com/tyrrelltapaha/?hl=en
Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim Dr
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-247-7456
http://swcenter.fortlewis.edu