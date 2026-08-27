Hornos, Chuckwagons, and Hardtack: The 1876 Table
Hornos, Chuckwagons, and Hardtack: The 1876 Table
It is Colorado's 150th year as a state, so let's look back at how and what people ate in 1876. We’ll look at the foods, preparation methods, servingware, and customs around campfires, hornos, manos & metates, and cast iron as we explore the seasonality of foods and transitory nature of the hearth as people moved into, out of, and around what became the state of Colorado in 1876.
Pine River Library
05:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org