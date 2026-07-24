Free Lecture with Jon Ghahate: “The Pueblo Revolt: America’s First Revolution”

The Chimney Rock Interpretive Association presents the talk “The Pueblo Revolt: America’s First Revolution” at 6PM on Tuesday, August 11th at the Pagosa Community Methodist Church. More information is at chimneyrockco.org.

This compelling lecture explores the 1680 Pueblo Revolt—an organized uprising that took place nearly a century before the American Revolution—when Pueblo communities united to reclaim their autonomy and remove Spanish colonial forces from their homelands.

This presentation offers meaningful historical context and invites attendees to reconsider the story of revolution and independence in North America through the enduring legacy of Pueblo communities.

This event is free and open to the public. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about the fascinating history of Chimney Rock’s peregrine falcons. Donations are welcome. Canned goods for the church’s food pantry are greatly appreciated.

Thanks to LPEA for the Round Up Foundation Grant Award.

CRIA is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers interpretive programs at Chimney Rock National Monument in partnership with the USDA Forest Service and the San Juan National Forest. For more information see the CRIA website at www.chimneyrockco.org or call (970) 731-7133.