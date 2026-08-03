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Free Community Sound Bath Series

Free Community Sound Bath Series

Relax. Restore. Connect.

Join Solum Life Therapy for a series of free community sound baths designed to support relaxation, stress relief, and connection.

Each sound bath has a special invitation for a specific community group, but all are welcome to attend.

In a world that moves fast, this is an invitation to slow down. Through guided meditation and therapeutic sound, you'll be supported in finding rest, presence, and connection with yourself and your community. Whether you're new to sound healing or a returning participant, you are welcome here.

This series was created to honor and support the diverse communities that make Durango stronger. Each event recognizes a group whose members often carry significant responsibilities, face unique challenges, or contribute greatly to the well-being of others. By creating intentional spaces for rest and connection, we hope to foster healing, belonging, and community for all who attend.

Smiley Building
Every week through Aug 26, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Solum Life Therapy
619-363-1307
barbara@solumlifetherapy.com
www.solumlifetherapy.com

Artist Group Info

Barbara Ferri
barbara@solumlifetherapy.com
www.solumlifetherapy.com
Smiley Building
1309 E. 3rd Ave.
Durango, Colorado 81301