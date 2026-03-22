Fiddler on the Roof
Fiddler on the Roof
The Thingamajig Theatre Company’s production of Fiddler on the Roof, runs from Friday, June 26th through August 29th, at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Details are at pagosacenter.org.
Pagosa Center for the Arts
$27-$49
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts & Thingamajig Theatre Company
970-731-7469
info@pagosacenter.org
Pagosa Center for the Arts
2313 Eagle DrivePagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
970-731-7469
info@pagosacenter.org