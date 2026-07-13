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Exploring Collage

Exploring Collage

Learn about the art of collage and then make your own!

We will briefly investigate the history and makers of 20 and 21st century collage, followed by an introduction to various methods and techniques for producing your own creations. Substrates, adhesives, and a wide variety of magazines, books, and other ephemerata will be provided to produce one (or many!) collages during our time together.

About the instructor:

Dana Sprayberry is a writer, finder, maker, teacher, and explorer who works with found objects, images, language, color, and ideas to create new forms through collage.

The Durango Public Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
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The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301