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Easy Spanish Conversation

Easy Spanish Conversation

Join us for an hour of conversation at the library the second Thursday of each month. Come meet others in an informal setting who are also learning to express themselves en Español. All ages and language levels welcome!

We meet by the fireplace or outside, depending on weather.

Pine River Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every 6 months on Thursday through Dec 10, 2026.

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org