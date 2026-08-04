Early Tour / Full Moon Program - Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
Early Tour / Full Moon Program - Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
Early Tour/Full Moon Package combines the Full Moon program with an early, guided tour of the Mesa Village Trail for a four-hour event.
Dates: August 27
Time: 5:00 pm
Cost: $30 (Online or In-Person if space is available)
Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777
Full Moon Program is a three-hour event culminating in a unique experience of viewing the moon rise from atop Chimney Rock Mesa. Prior to that, a presentation will highlight the Ancestral Puebloan ties to astronomy and the Chacoan culture.
Dates: August 27
Time: 7:00 pm
Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)
Chimney Rock National Monument
10/20
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock National Monument
3179 CO-151Chimney Rock, Colorado 81121
970-883-2455