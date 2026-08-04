Early Tour / Full Moon Program - Chimney Rock Interpretive Association

Early Tour/Full Moon Package combines the Full Moon program with an early, guided tour of the Mesa Village Trail for a four-hour event.

Dates: August 27

Time: 5:00 pm

Cost: $30 (Online or In-Person if space is available)

Location: Chimney Rock National Monument

Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

CRIA Office: 970-731-7133

Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777

Full Moon Program is a three-hour event culminating in a unique experience of viewing the moon rise from atop Chimney Rock Mesa. Prior to that, a presentation will highlight the Ancestral Puebloan ties to astronomy and the Chacoan culture.

Dates: August 27

Time: 7:00 pm

Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)

