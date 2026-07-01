Durango Vintage Bicycle Swap
Durango Vintage Bicycle Swap
The Durango Vintage Bike Swap takes place at Rotary Park from 8 until noon on Saturday, July 11th.
We are advocates for the historical preservation of vintage bicycles. Classic bicycles to be bought, sold, traded and displayed as a celebration of the significance of bicycles as a viable form of transportation as well as a driver for social change. We'll be having a bike parade to Union Social House beginning at Rotary Park at 6:00 PM on Friday the 10th culminating with a bicycle art show.
Rotary Park Gazebo
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Durango VIntage Bicycle Swap
9707699955
bicibob@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
bicibob@hotmail.com
Rotary Park Gazebo
1565 E. 2nd AveDurango, Colorado 81301
info@southwestcivicwinds.org