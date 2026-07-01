Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Durango Vintage Bicycle Swap

Durango Vintage Bicycle Swap

The Durango Vintage Bike Swap takes place at Rotary Park from 8 until noon on Saturday, July 11th.

We are advocates for the historical preservation of vintage bicycles. Classic bicycles to be bought, sold, traded and displayed as a celebration of the significance of bicycles as a viable form of transportation as well as a driver for social change. We'll be having a bike parade to Union Social House beginning at Rotary Park at 6:00 PM on Friday the 10th culminating with a bicycle art show.

Rotary Park Gazebo
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Durango VIntage Bicycle Swap
9707699955
bicibob@hotmail.com

Artist Group Info

bicibob@hotmail.com
Rotary Park Gazebo
1565 E. 2nd Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
info@southwestcivicwinds.org
https://www.southwestcivicwinds.org/concerts