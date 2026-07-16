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Durango Open Studio Tour -- Call for Artists

Durango Open Studio Tour -- Call for Artists

Artist Registration for the 2026 Durango Open Studio Tour will place from August 6th through the 21st.

The Durango Open Studio Tour is a free, annual, self-guided event that invites the public into the working studios of emerging and professional artists throughout Durango.

Registration and details are at durangoopenstudiotour.com/call-for-artists

Important Dates
• Artist Registration: August 6–21, 2026
• Opening Art Exhibition: October 2, 2026, 5–7 p.m., Durango Creative District
• Durango Open Studio Tour: October 17–18, 2026, 10am - 4pm, at studios throughout Durango

Durango Open Studio Tour -- Call for Artists
$150 Artist Registration Fee, Tour is Free to the Public
01:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Aug 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Open Studio Tour
durangoopenstudiotour@gmail.com
https://www.durangoopenstudiotour.com/

Artist Group Info

Cindy Atchison
durangoopenstudiotour@gmail.com
https://www.durangoopenstudiotour.com/
Durango Open Studio Tour -- Call for Artists
https://www.durangoopenstudiotour.com/