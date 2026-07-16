Durango Open Studio Tour -- Call for Artists

Artist Registration for the 2026 Durango Open Studio Tour will place from August 6th through the 21st.

The Durango Open Studio Tour is a free, annual, self-guided event that invites the public into the working studios of emerging and professional artists throughout Durango.

Registration and details are at durangoopenstudiotour.com/call-for-artists

Important Dates

• Artist Registration: August 6–21, 2026

• Opening Art Exhibition: October 2, 2026, 5–7 p.m., Durango Creative District

• Durango Open Studio Tour: October 17–18, 2026, 10am - 4pm, at studios throughout Durango