Durango Open Studio Tour -- Call for Artists
Durango Open Studio Tour -- Call for Artists
Artist Registration for the 2026 Durango Open Studio Tour will place from August 6th through the 21st.
The Durango Open Studio Tour is a free, annual, self-guided event that invites the public into the working studios of emerging and professional artists throughout Durango.
Registration and details are at durangoopenstudiotour.com/call-for-artists
Important Dates
• Artist Registration: August 6–21, 2026
• Opening Art Exhibition: October 2, 2026, 5–7 p.m., Durango Creative District
• Durango Open Studio Tour: October 17–18, 2026, 10am - 4pm, at studios throughout Durango
Durango Open Studio Tour -- Call for Artists
$150 Artist Registration Fee, Tour is Free to the Public
01:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Aug 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Durango Open Studio Tour
durangoopenstudiotour@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Cindy Atchison
durangoopenstudiotour@gmail.com